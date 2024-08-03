Shirur (Karnataka): The search for Kozhikode native Arjun who went missing in the massive landslide at Shirur in Karnataka's Ankola is likely to resume on Saturday as the water level in Gangavali river is expected to decrease. The search operation in the river was temporarily called off on July 29 as strong currents and heavy rain continued to hamper the underwater search.



Jithin, Arjun's brother-in-law, said that Eashwar Malpe, an underwater search expert expressed his willingness to resume the search in the deep waters. According to Malpe, the river's water level is expected to drop due to a low tide phenomenon on every 'Amavasi' day. As Saturday, August 3 is Amavasi, the water level is anticipated to remain low for about three hours during this period. Arjun’s relatives are set to arrive in Shirur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the authorities decided not to bring a dredger from Kerala Agriculture University in Thrissur for the search in the river. This decision was made after a three-member committee of KAU visited the site and submitted a report to the Thrissur District Administration. The report indicated that the dredger could not be operated due to the river's strong currents and muddy conditions.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there is no clue about Arjun. It is suspected that Arjun is trapped inside the truck that got buried under the mud accumulated on the river following the landslide. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices.

Apart from Arjun, two Karnataka natives are also missing following the landslide on July 16. Several houses and vehicles were swept away to the Gangavali river when Shirur hill flowed down to the National Highway-66 during the landslide. The National Highway which was closed for traffic reopened on Friday after three weeks.