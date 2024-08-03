Township project on cards to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide survivors: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan said that search operations in landslide-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad will continue. Addressing the media on Saturday, he declared that the government will speed up action to rehabilitate thousands of displaced people by implementing a township project. He added that a safe place would be identified for the project.

Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka government will construct 100 houses each for the survivors. Opposition leader VD Satheesan will be contributing fund for 25 houses in the 100 houses project offered by Rahul Gandhi.



The Chief Minister said that a total of 10042 people are currently housed in 93 relief camps in the district. At the same time, he added that search operations are continuing under the army, navy, NDRF, Fire Force, Forest department and various volunteers in landslide-hit regions as well as Chaliyar river. He pointed out that the search operations entered its final lap. A total of 1419 personnel of various forces are currently deployed in the six zones of the landslide-hit region.

An advanced machine called human search radar which can detect the presence of human trapped in 15-ft-depth was taken to the site on Friday. A drone-based radar will be taken from Delhi on Saturday.

As per the official records, 216 bodies were recovered, but the unofficial records show 340 people were killed. The Chief Minister said that 206 people are yet to be traced.

A total of 67 unidentified bodies are currently kept at the mortuary. CM has given directions to the panchayat authorities to cremate these bodies after conducting an all-religion prayer meet. Meanwhile, 81 injured people including 34 women, 36 men and 11 children are currently undergoing treatment. A total of 206 people were discharged from hospitals and shifted to relief camps.

“The CM pointed out that the major reason for natural calamities like floods, landslides and cyclones is climate change. Usually, excessive rainfall in the state is not predicted. India Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Geological Survey of India have been issuing alerts on adverse weather conditions and natural calamities. All the agencies should opt for modern methods. We should conduct a detailed probe and examination to identify the reason behind the disaster in Wayanad. Institute For Climate Change Studies in Kottayam would be instructed to prepare Kerala model criteria on excessive rainfall. Necessary facilities for the same will be provided to the centre,” said the CM.