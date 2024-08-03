Kerala govt sanctions Rs 4 cr as immediate aid for Wayand landslide victims

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2024 04:18 PM IST
Members of rescue teams conduct rescue operation at a landslide site after multiple landslides. Photo: Reuters

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday announced an immediate aid of Rs 4 crore for the people who are affected by the massive landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad. The amount allotted from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund will be handed over to the Wayanad district collector soon. It should be used only for the relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the government will open a special cell called 'Help for Wayanad' to coordinate various relief efforts for the victims. Joint Land Revenue Commissioner A Geetha who served as district collector in Wayanad will be in charge of the cell.

Those who are interested in offering help for the people affected by the landslides can contact the cell through the following email address and phone numbers.
Email: letushelpwayanad@gmail.com
Phone Numbers: 9188940013, 9188940014, 9188940015
Senior officials in the land revenue commissioner will handle the phone calls and emails.

