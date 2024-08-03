Wayanad landslides: Efforts on to trace missing 250 as search enters day 5

Wayanad: In the wake of one of Kerala's worst natural calamities, rescue teams on Saturday deployed advanced technical gadgets and dogs to search for possible survivors or recover bodies buried under the debris.

This intense search operation which enters the fifth day follows the landslides that struck the hilly district, claiming over 300 lives. However, with nearly 250 people still missing, the death toll is expected to rise. According to official sources, 341 autopsies have been completed so far and 146 bodies were identified.



Using GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, rescuers pinpointed the last known locations of people in the affected areas on Friday. The accelerated search efforts were bolstered by the completion of a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge by the Army, facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances.

In a glimmer of hope, rescuers in Mundakkai village detected a signal indicating breathing using an advanced radar system. However, the search was called off on Friday evening as it was concluded that a human presence under the debris was unlikely. Despite this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured in a Facebook post that the search for life would continue, with radars detecting even the slightest movements.

On Friday, a family of four was rescued from an isolated house near Padavetti Kunnu, giving hope to the hundreds of rescuers working tirelessly. Around 40 rescue teams, aided by cadaver dogs, are conducting search operations across six zones, including the most affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. A three-pronged search operation has also been launched along the Chaliyar River, with eight police stations and local swimming experts searching for bodies that may have been swept downstream.

Relief camps

The relief effort extends beyond the search operations. In Meppadi, 17 relief camps house 2,597 people from 707 families, with a total of 91 camps accommodating nearly 10,000 people district-wide. The state government has formed a Mental Health Disaster Management team to provide psychosocial support to the survivors, rescue workers, and officials dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

Relief personnel carry the body of a victim, during a search and rescue operation at Mundakkai. Photo: AFP Do not ignore official instructions to move to relief camps or other safe areas. A house damaged in the landslide in Mundakkai, Wayanad. Photo: Special arrangement Punchirimattom, once a bustling village, is now reduced to rubble and dirt. Photo: Manorama

The district administration continues to update the records of missing persons, and genetic testing is underway to identify recovered body parts. Kerala PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas and ADGP MR Ajith Kumar provided updates on the ongoing efforts, urging the public and media to respect the privacy of displaced persons and avoid unnecessary visits to the relief camps.