Thiruvananthapuram: Son of Attingal legislator O S Ambika was killed in a car-bike collision in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased is Vineeth (34), an employee at Edacode Cooperative Service Society and a member of Edacode CPM local committee.



Vineeth met with the accident around 5.30 in the morning at Pallippuram.

According to reports, a speeding car from Varkala route rammed into the youth's bike. He was killed on the spot. Vineeth's friend Akshay sustained severe injuries in the accident.