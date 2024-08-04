Wayanad landslides: DNA sample collection begins, says health minister

Wayanad: In a review meeting that was convened in response to the landslide here, Health Minister Veena George announced that the DNA sample collection has begun to identify the bodies and body parts of those who died in the massive landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad. So far, 49 DNA samples have been collected in compliance with the mental health protocols.

A total of 149 ambulances are prepared for transporting bodies to and from the hospital, and 129 freezers are available for storing the bodies. So far, 221 bodies and 166 body parts have been recovered, with 380 post-mortems conducted, including those of body parts, she said.

Furthermore, George announced that legal action would be taken against individuals spreading false information on social media and other platforms regarding the availability of children for adoption from private hospitals.

She instructed the Department of Women and Child Development Director, Haritha V Kumar IAS, to file a police complaint and emphasised the necessity of a comprehensive investigation into the motives, activities, and connections of those disseminating such misinformation and ensuring appropriate legal consequences.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the National Health Mission (NHM) State Mission Director, the Director of the Health Department, the Director of Medical Education, Additional Directors, the General Manager of Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL), State Medical Board members, District Medical Officers, the State Programme Manager, District Programme Managers, District Surveillance Officers, and hospital superintendents.