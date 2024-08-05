Clear guidelines for child adoption: dist collector oversees assignment to eligible families

Kochi: In the wake of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, many children have been left orphaned, sparking a significant increase in the number of families expressing a desire to adopt them. However, the adoption process must adhere to strict legal procedures to ensure the welfare and safety of the children involved.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act of 2015 outlines the measures for the protection of children orphaned by natural disasters and subsequently adopted. This legislation was enacted in response to the challenges faced by children orphaned during the Gujarat earthquake who were subsequently adopted.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), established under the Juvenile Justice Act, oversees the adoption process. The authority to facilitate adoptions rests with the District Collector, who is responsible for assigning children to eligible families. Only children listed as available for adoption can be placed with new families. If there are any objections to the District Collector’s decisions regarding adoption, individuals can directly appeal to the HighThe collector's decisions are influenced by several factors, including the family background of both the child and the adopting family, the child’s health and age, and comprehensive family, child and health study reports. Court.

Couples can adopt either a boy or a girl, but a single man can only adopt a boy, according to Jo Paul, a High Court lawyer.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George has urged a family which has expressed interest in adopting children from Wayanad via social media to register officially. In addition to adoption, the law provides for foster care for older children. Those aged between 6 and 18 can be placed in foster care arrangements.

How to adopt a child

Families interested in adopting a child should begin by registering on the official website of the Central Adoption Resource Authority at https://www.cara.wcd.nic.in.

Adoption guidelines are also available on the official website of the State Women and Child Welfare Department; https://childwelfare.kerala.gov.in/project/ centre

Legal action against fake propaganda

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Veena George has instructed Haritha V Nair, Director of the Women and Child Development Department, to take legal action against individuals spreading false information on social media. These fake messages claim that the government is accepting applications for the adoption of children orphaned by the Wayanad tragedy and that children are being adopted from private hospitals.