Wayanad thanks Major General VT Mathew for leading rescue op, saving over 500 lives

Mundakkai: Major General VT Mathew, who led the rescue operations in the disaster-stricken areas of Wayanad, returned to Bengaluru on Monday after facilitating the escape of hundreds of people. District Collector DR Meghashree conveyed the district's love and respect to Major General Mathew in a farewell address. He will continue to oversee rescue and search operations in the district from the Kerala-Karnataka headquarters in Bengaluru.



As soon as the landslides occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas, the police, fire force, NDRF, and other forces initiated rescue operations. The Indian Army, which arrived at 12:30 pm on July 30, saved many in the first phase. On July 31, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area Major General VT Mathew arrived to lead the rescue mission. The 500-strong force included soldiers from the Madras Engineering Group, skilled in constructing the Bailey Bridge.

On the first day, around 300 people were rescued from the disaster area. Another 200 people were rescued the next day. The construction of the Bailey Bridge started immediately on day 1, along with a footbridge for emergency rescue operations. Though Major General Mathew has left Wayanad, he leaves behind 500 soldiers to continue the search operation.

The Major General expressed his satisfaction with the successful rescue mission despite unfamiliar terrain and adverse weather conditions. He stated that he would return to the district if required. Born in Thodupuzha, Idukki district, VT Mathew studied at Sainik school, followed by the National Defense Academy in Pune, and later the Indian Military Academy. He first joined the Madras Regiment and served as a commanding officer on the Pakistan border (Kashmir) and China border. He was awarded the President's War Service Medal in 2021 and the President's Distinguished Service Medal in 2023.