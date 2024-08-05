Wayanad landslides: Search enters 7th day, death toll mounts to 385

Wayanad: The search for the people who went missing in the multiple landslides at Wayand will continue on Monday. Over 1500 people including the fire force and volunteers joined the search operations in Mundakkai. Army, navy, forest, NDRF and police officials will continue the search in the six zones like previous days. Search in Chaliyar river that flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode will resume shortly.



Around 250 people are yet to be traced from landslide-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The district authority has started action to confirm whether more people went missing in the landslide.

Meanwhile, Manorama News reported that the death toll in the disaster mounted to 385 after 28 more bodies were recovered from Chaliyar river on Sunday. At the same time, official records showed that 221 bodies and 166 body parts have been recovered till date. The total number of bodies found in the Chaliyar river is 75, and body parts are 142, making a grim total of 217, officials said.

A total of 4833 people are affected by the landslides in Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala.

On Sunday, more personnel and equipment were deployed in areas where the likelihood of finding bodies is high, and a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System was used to identify locations where bodies might be buried deep under huge boulders or logs. Stepping up the rescue operations, hundreds of personnel from various forces, including the NDRF, K-9 Dog Squad, Army, Special Operations Group, Madras Engineering Group, Police, Fire Force, Forest Department, Navy, and Coast Guard were deployed in the disaster-struck areas.

House damaged in landslide at Mundakkai. Photo: Manorama

Amid the search operations, schools will reopen in the district after a week-long holiday due to the bad weather conditions. Schools which operate relief camps will remain shut for classes on Monday.