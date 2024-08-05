Wayanad landslides: Mass burial of 189 unclaimed bodies today

Wayanad: A week after the massive landslides, Wayanad will witness a mass burial of the victims on Monday. A total of 31 bodies and 158 parts will be buried on the 64-cent burial ground at Puthumala on Monday. Revenue Minister K Rajan said the funeral procedures will start by 3 pm. He told the media that the burial of such a huge number of bodies needs great organisational support.



He added a special action plan has been prepared as transportation of the remains to the burial ground is a hectic task. “Each body and mutilated body part will be kept in a box and buried. Each body part will be buried inside separate pits. DNA code will be kept inside and outside the box. A board will be erected on the burial site to display the DNA code number.

“Though 189 unidentified bodies and body parts are listed, people are requested to reach the mortuary to identify their missing relatives before noon. Last day, we had planned to bury nine bodies, but one body was identified later,” he added.

An all-faith prayer will be offered before the burial. At least seven bodies will be buried on one cent of land in the burial ground at Puthumala.

The minister asserted that the search will continue in the landslide-hit sites and Chaliyar river and denied reports on ending the search. More forest officials and NDRF personnel will be deployed for the search in Chaliyar river and places close to it. The government took this decision after finding one more body on the river bank on Sunday.