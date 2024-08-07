RDO court quashes case labelling BJP Thrissur district president as habitual offender

Thrissur: The Revenue Divisional Office(RDO) court here on Wednesday issued an order to cancel the case filed against BJP Thrissur district president Adv K K Aneesh Kumar under Section 107 of the CrPC, labeling him a habitual offender.

The case was filed in the wake of a clash following an attempt by Youth Congress workers to sprinkle cow dung water at the site where the Prime Minister had spoken at Thekinkadu Maidan.

The police had filed a report with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Thrissur East, invoking Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is typically used against habitual offenders, in connection with an incident where Youth Congress workers were allegedly beaten with a stick. Aneesh Kumar had filed complaints with the District Collector and the City Police Commissioner against being labeled a habitual offender.

Following an investigation by the City Police Commissioner and the Collector, it was found that the case was not valid. Considering this report, the RDO court cancelled the case. According to the law, if Section 107 of the CrPC is invoked, the individual must be given a written assurance that they will not become an accused in future cases. If Aneesh Kumar were to be accused in any case within the next six months, the government could have imposed the KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act) and exiled him.

Aneesh Kumar expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision. He thanked everyone who fought for justice, and hoped that such injustices would not happen to anyone else. Advocate K R Hari, who is also the BJP District General Secretary, represented Aneesh Kumar in the court.