Kerala Police brands BJP's Thrissur district president a 'habitual offender'

Thrissur: The BJP leadership has expressed strong resentment over the Kerala Police branding its Thrissur district president K K Aneesh Kumar as a habitual offender.

Based on a report from the Thrissur East Police, a Sub Divisional Magistrate issued an order under Section 107 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which is slapped on individuals who are considered "likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb the public tranquillity".

As per the rule, Aneesh Kumar has to execute a bond that he will not become an accused in a criminal case in six months, failing which, the government could even impose the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) on the BJP leader.

Aneesh Kumar has called the move a political vendetta for his efforts that helped the BJP open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala during the recent General Elections. NDA candidate Suresh Gopi had secured a thumping win from the Thrissur constituency.

The BJP leader has claimed that he has never been accused in criminal cases. He said he has only participated in protests. One of the offences he has denied committing is beating Youth Congress activists with sticks following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thrissur on January 4 this year. The Youth Congress activists had sprayed cow urine (a ritualistic purification as per Hindu religion) at the venue of Modi's event.

BJP state president K Surendran has said slapping the 'habitual offender' tag on a party's district president was unprecedented and that the police action was politically motivated. He said the BJP would fight the charges both legally and politically.