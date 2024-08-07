Man kills mother-in-law with hammer in TVM, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A man allegedly killed his mother-in-law by striking her on the head with a hammer in Attingal.

The deceased, Thenguvilakathu Preetha (50), was a resident of Renuka Apartments, Karichiyil in Attingal. The incident happened at her home around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Preetha’s husband, Babu, a former KSRTC employee, sustained injuries during the attack and is currently receiving treatment.

Police have arrested the accused, Mangalathu Anil Kumar (40), a native of Varkala, and have filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him.

Sources said Anil Kumar had some issues with his wife, which eventually led to the violent confrontation.