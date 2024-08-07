Major theft at Thrikovil Sree Padmanabha Swami temple: Over 200 lamps stolen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2024 04:23 PM IST
Photo: Manorama

Pathanamthitta: A major theft took place at the Thrikkovil Sri Padmanabha Swami Temple at Vallicode here on Wednesday. 200 hanging lamps and 30 large standing lamps were reported stolen. The thieves gained entry by scaling the temple wall and unlocking the back door.

The stolen items include hanging lamps from Devanada and Mahadevar Nada. In response, police, fingerprint experts, and a dog squad quickly arrived at the scene. A scent trail was picked up from a bag believed to belong to the thief, leading the dog towards the Thrippara area. The trail ended at a path leading to the Achankovil river.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from homes in the area between Vallicode and Thrippara as part of their investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA