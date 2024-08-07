Major theft at Thrikovil Sree Padmanabha Swami temple: Over 200 lamps stolen

Pathanamthitta: A major theft took place at the Thrikkovil Sri Padmanabha Swami Temple at Vallicode here on Wednesday. 200 hanging lamps and 30 large standing lamps were reported stolen. The thieves gained entry by scaling the temple wall and unlocking the back door.



The stolen items include hanging lamps from Devanada and Mahadevar Nada. In response, police, fingerprint experts, and a dog squad quickly arrived at the scene. A scent trail was picked up from a bag believed to belong to the thief, leading the dog towards the Thrippara area. The trail ended at a path leading to the Achankovil river.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from homes in the area between Vallicode and Thrippara as part of their investigation.