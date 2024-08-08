Kottayam girl collapses during running race in school, dies in hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 08, 2024 05:15 PM IST
Crystal C Lal. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kottayam: A girl collapsed during a running race in her school at Arpookara and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital here on Thursday. The deceased is Crystal C Lal (Kunjatta-12), daughter of Lal C Louis, of Karipputhattu in Kottayam.

Crystal was a Class 7 student at St Philomena's Girls High School, Arpookara. She was taking part in a running race when she collapsed. Though she was rushed to the Children's Hospital of the Kottayam Medical College, where she was put under ventilator support, Crystal could not be saved. Crystal is survived by her mother Neethu Lal and siblings Noel C Lal and Angel C Lal.

