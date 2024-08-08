Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala tourism department has decided to call off the state-level Onam celebrations in light of the massive landslides that killed hundreds and displaced thousands in Wayanad. Tourism minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the the decision was taken in view of the search for the missing people and efforts for rehabilitation of the survivors.



Usually, the government organise a week-long Onam celebration in the capital city. Apart from state-level celebrations, Onam programmes scheduled in districts and government offices will not be held this year. The tourism department also abandoned plans to conduct the Champions Boat League declaring solidarity with the affected people. Earlier, the government had cancelled the Nehru Trophy Boat race scheduled for August 10 due to the tragedy.

As per unofficial records, a total of 413 people were killed in the multiple landslides that struck several areas of Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media on Thursday that official records showed that the disaster claimed 225 lives. He added that exact number of people who died in the landslides can be confirmed only after the DNA test results of the body parts and unidentified bodies are received. Currently, 131 people are missing.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing people completed 10 days on Thursday. The district authority has decided to conduct a massive search in the sites on Friday to trace the missing people. Survivors, relatives and friends of the missing people will join the search personnel including the army, police and forest officials for the special drive.