Manorama Online wins 'Google Shakti' Social Champion award

Manorama Online has won the Social Champion Award as part of the Google Shakti project, a media initiative aimed at countering fake news and misinformation during recent general elections. The award was presented to Santosh George Jacob, Coordinating Editor at Manorama Online.

The Google Shakti project saw the active participation of over 300 fact-checkers, reporters, and editors, all working together to identify and prevent the spread of false information, misleading campaigns, fake election surveys, and deepfake videos using advanced artificial intelligence. Manorama Online contributed significantly to this effort by publishing over a hundred fact-checked news articles and several verified videos on its website and social media platforms.

The initiative brought together leading national media outlets, including Malayala Manorama, India Today, and the Press Trust of India, as well as the Misinformation Compact Alliance, which includes Data Leads, Boom, The Quint, Vishwas News, Factly, and Newschecker. This collective is the largest fact-checking alliance in the world focused on an election.

Visit the fact-check page at www.manoramaonline.com/factcheck.