PM to reach Wayanad via Kannur on Saturday; aerial survey of landslide-struck areas among plans

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday (August 10) to take stock of the destruction caused by the massive landslides in the hill district. Manorama News reported that he will land at Kannur airport on Saturday morning. A helicopter carrying the PM is expected to reach Kalpetta around 12 pm.



He will conduct an aerial survey of the devastated areas during the visit. As per reports, Modi will meet the landslide survivors at the relief camps. The PM will leave for Delhi from Kannur airport by 3.45 pm.

Kerala is hoping that the PM's visit is crucial in declaring the Wayanad landslides a national disaster as well as approving a comprehensive package for the displaced people.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Modi's visit to Wayanad on Saturday comes amidst the state government's request to treat the landslides as a 'national or severe disaster'. He further said that following the state's request, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a nine-member committee to examine the severity of the disaster and submit a report in this regard.

The CM said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.

"Considering the seriousness of the disaster, it is hoped that assistance will be available from the Central government to help the families of the disaster victims and for the rehabilitation and township projects.

"It is hoped that there will be a favourable decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. We have already written to him on the issue and thanked him for the help and support provided till now," the CM said.

Over 400 people were killed and several injured in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat on July 30.