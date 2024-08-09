College teacher found dead in Kochi, police confirm suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 10:49 AM IST Updated: August 09, 2024 11:24 AM IST
Chandralal. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The police have concluded that the death of a college teacher here on Thursday evening is a case of suicide. VS Chandralal (41), a Hindi teacher at a college in Ernakulam's Mazhuvannoor, was found dead in a field near his home around 5.30 pm on Thursday. His stomach was found torn open and internal organs were exposed.

Neighbours reported seeing Chandralal heading towards the field in the afternoon, and a woman found his body in the evening. According to the police, Chandralal, who was suffering from mental illness, had a history of self-harm and was undergoing treatment for it. He had been on leave from the college for two weeks. He was depressed following the death of his father three months ago, relatives said.

Chandralal is survived by his wife Vinaya, a guest teacher at Koothattukulam Government Higher Secondary School, and two children, Miraja (Class 7) and Mirav (Class 2). The body was handed over to the relatives after the autopsy, police said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA