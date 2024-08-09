No concern over of Mullaperiyar dam safety currently: Pinarayi Vijayan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 06:45 AM IST
Mullaperiyar Dam. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: There is currently no cause for concern regarding the safety of Idukki's 125-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Thursday. Vijayan also said the stand taken by the state government so far on the issue will continue. He was responding to reporters' queries regarding Congress MP Dean Kuriakose reportedly raising safety concerns over the dam in the Lok Sabha.

"There is no need to be concerned with regard to the Mullaperiyar dam at the moment. The stand by the state government on the issue will continue," Vijayan said.

In the Lok Sabha, Kuriakose had reportedly referred to the dam as a "water bomb" and demanded that it be decommissioned. The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895.

While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is "absolutely safe", Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.
(With PTI inputs.)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA