Wayanad: Minister P A Mohammed Riyas announced that the massive search in the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad will resume on Sunday. Addressing the media here on Friday, Riyas added that search operations were temporarily halted due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The PM will arrive at Wayanad on Saturday around 12 pm. He will take an aerial survey of the landslide-struck areas and visit bailey bridge constructed by the army. Modi will also meet the survivors at a relief camp and attend a review meeting at the district collectorate.



“Special Protection Group (SPG) in charge of the PM's security has taken control of the land where the search operations were underway. Hence, the search was temporarily halted. But the massive search will continue on Sunday,” said the minister.

He added that the government has initiated action to find houses and quarters to rehabilitate the people in relief camps. The government has asked the district collector to prepare a report regarding this. Priority will be given to the people in the rehabilitation process based on the collector's report, added the minister.

At present, 78 people who were injured in the landslides are undergoing treatment at hospitals. According to the state government, 131 people are missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas in the district.

During the search on Friday, four more bodies were recovered. As survivors also joined the search, the landslide-hit areas witnessed emotional scenes. They were seen searching for their valuables in the muddy terrain with tears. The authorities have brought four members from each relief camp to assist the rescue workers in identifying the places and locations.