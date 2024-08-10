Indian army likely to book YouTuber 'Chekuthan' over remarks against Mohanlal

Pathanamthitta: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' aka Aju Alex has landed in trouble after uploading a video on his channel criticising actor Mohanlal over his visit to the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad. Thiruvalla police here arrested the YouTuber on Friday after receiving a complaint from the Association of Malayam Movie Artistes (AMMA). A police officer in charge of the probe told Manorama News that the Indian army is likely to file a civil suit against the YouTuber for insulting the force and Mohanlal who holds the honorary title of lieutenant colonel in the army.



In the video uploaded on his channel named 'Chekuthan', Aju Alex, a native of Thiruvalla alleged that Mohanlal misused his power and influence in the Indian army and visited Wayanad for publicity stunt. He even criticised the actor for wearing the military uniform while visiting the disaster-hit Wayanad. He also used derogatory remarks against the actor and criticised the army personnel for briefing him about the disaster.

An officer from Thiruvalla police station told Manorama News that Mohanlal has no complaints about the remarks against him, but raised concern over the statements against the army. He added that devices used by Aju for shooting the video were seized from his flat in Kochi. The YouTuber was later released on station bail.

Meanwhile, Aju's mother filed a complaint with the Superintendant of Police alleging that police illegally detained her son. She alleged that the cops were not allowing Aju who had undergone angioplasty to take medicine for his heart-related ailment. She complained that the arrest and the evidence collection would affect his health.

Police have booked Aju under IPC 192 (Fabrication of false evidence) and 296 B (defamation) and Kerala Police Act 2011, 120 (0) (causing nuisance and violation of public order).