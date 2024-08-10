Cherthala woman dies after allegedly consuming ‘Thumpa thoran’

Alappuzha: A 42-year-old woman died here on Saturday after allegedly consuming 'thoran' (stir–fried dish) prepared using 'Thumpa' (Leucas aspera), a widely found herb. The deceased, J Indu, a resident of Cherakulam, Cherthala had the dish for dinner on Thursday.

The woman showed signs of illness on Friday and was taken to a hospital in Cherthala and then admitted to a private hospital in Nettur, Ernakulam. Officials are yet to confirm the cause of death. ''There is no way of knowing right now whether eating 'Thumpa' caused the death,'' said Ramesh Babu, a relative.

After talking to the family, ward member G Renjith said: ''Indu had numerous health issues. She had high blood pressure and had problems with her uterus as well. She was hospitalised with diarrhea and vomiting.'' According to Renjith, Indu told the doctor that she had 'Thumpa' for dinner.

The Cherthala police have registered a case for unnatural death. ''There has been no proceeding in the case. We can move forward only when we receive the postmortem report. Until then, there is nothing we can do,'' an officer said. The dish made from the leaves of 'Thumpa' plant is not popular among Malayalis.