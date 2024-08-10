Wayanad landslide: Army airlifts human remains found in Soochippara

Wayanad: Army personnel airlifted the three bodies and one body part of the people who were killed in the landslides from Soochippara on Saturday morning. Manorama News reported that the helicopter carrying the search personnel reached Soochippara around 9.30 am. The human remains recovered from the site will be taken to Meppadi hospital for autopsy and DNA collection. Funeral of the bodies and body part will be held at the grave in Puthumala.

The team deployed for the special search drive in the risky terrains of Soochippara found the bodies stuck between rocks during the search on Friday evening. But they failed to take it to the hospital due to the bad weather conditions and poor light. Following this, they aborted the mission of recovering the human remains. Though the search operations in the disaster-hit regions are temporarily suspended due to the Prime Minister's visit, permission was given to airlift the body parts on Saturday morning.



The special search drive in the areas close to the forest was launched on Tuesday. Initially, a 12-member team of army and forest officials who were trained to search in the risky places covered with rocks was deployed. Apart from the army, Special Operations Group of Kerala Police, forest officials and two cadaver dogs are engaged in the special search drive in Soochippara.

The search in the disaster-hit regions of Wayanad is continuing as over 100 people are missing.