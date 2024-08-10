Ankola landslide: Search for Arjun to resume in Gangavali river

Kozhikode: The Karnataka government is likely to resume the search for Arjun, the Kozhikode native who went missing in the massive landslide at Ankola's Shirur. Kerala MLA AKM Ashraf from Majeshwar Constituency told the media that the search for the missing youth will resume within two days. He added that he had held talks with Karnataka Chief Secretary on Friday regarding this.



In the report filed before the state government, Dakshina Kannada district collector claimed that strong currents in Gangavali river have decreased. Hence, underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe will be permitted to dive into the deep waters to search for Arjun. Last week, Eshwar Malpe attempted to dive into the river after observing the low tide phenomenon on Amavasi day. But the police blocked him citing security reasons.

A few days back, the Karnataka High Court ordered the state government to continue the search for the Keralite and two Karnataka natives who went missing in the landslide. The HC asked the central and state governments to launch a joint search operation.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there is no clue about Arjun. It is suspected that Arjun is trapped inside the truck that got buried under the mud accumulated on the river following the landslide. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices.