Saudi Arabia/Kozhikode: Four people, including a Malayali, died in a car accident near Al Bahah in Saudi Arabia. The Malayali was identified as Joel Thomas (28) of Chakkittapara in Kozhikode. The others were from Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh and Sudan.

All four were working for an event management company. They were returning from an event with materials when their vehicle overturned into a gorge and caught fire. The incident happened on the Al Bahah-Taif Road.