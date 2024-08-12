Now, no need for concern over Mullaperiyar Dam, fake news is hurtful: Minister Roshy Augustine

Minister Roshy Augustine allayed fears over the safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam, which has come under scrutiny after the fatal landslides in Wayanad.

The minister appealed to the public not to fall for fake news related to the safety of the British-ear dam situated in the Idukki district which is a seat of contention between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Kerala government has been calling for the decommissioning of the masonry dam built over the Periyar River in 1895. Tamil Nadu has repeatedly objected to the move as it relies on the structure for its irrigation needs.

"In the present situation, there is no need for concern. Today's water mark was 791.78 m above sea level. The water has to go up to 794.2 m to hit a level of warning, and it must go beyond 795 m to be considered dangerous... vloggers who spread unnecessary fear will be regulated. There is no cause for concern at present. We must accept all positive suggestions, but fake news is hurtful," said Augustine, who is the state minister for Water Resources.

He was addressing the media after a high-level review meeting held in the chamber of Idukki District Collector V Vigneshwari.



"We discussed what must be done to ensure the safety of people living between Mullaperiyar and Idukki Dams in case there is a spill after the water level goes beyond the rule curve. We have always considered such a situation, but now we discussed the matter so as to not lose focus and have dedicated teams for coordination when needed. The district collector will review the situation daily," Augustine said.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter of Mullaperiyar next 30th. "The matter is not about having enmity with Tamil Nadu. Our states must live in harmony. Kerala wants to give all the water Tamil Nadu needs, but also have a safe dam here," Augustine said.