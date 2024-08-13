Heavy rain in Chooralmala; footbridge destroyed by raging river, Bailey bridge closed

Wayanad: The footbridge constructed for search and rescue personnel in Wayanad's Chooralmala was destroyed by the raging river here following heavy rain on Tuesday. The downpour also affected the Mundakkai and Puthumala regions, prompting the relocation of several residents as a precaution due to the continuous rain.



A cow that was swept away by the river’s gushing waters was rescued by fire force personnel after significant effort. Many cattle continue to roam the area without owners, as most of them perished in the devastating landslide that struck the region earlier.

The search for individuals who went missing in the multiple landslides in Wayanad was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to the heavy rain in the Chooralmala region. On Tuesday morning, teams from the Army, Special Operations Group, Fire Force, and Forest Department were deployed for a special search operation along the banks of the Chaliyar River and areas near the forest. During the search, three more body parts were recovered from Wayanad's Vellarmala and Thalappali areas, as well as Malappuram's Kumpalappara.

Amid the ongoing search, Revenue Minister K Rajan told Manorama News that the official death toll from the landslides would be confirmed once the results of the DNA tests are received. Meanwhile, a five-member team of experts from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is visiting the areas devastated by the landslides to assess the viability of habitation in these locations. The team is led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Center for Geosciences. The team will evaluate the potential dangers in various parts of the disaster area and nearby sites, as well as investigate the causes and mechanisms of the landslide, according to a statement. After the inspection, the expert team will submit its report to the government, including recommendations for suitable land use in the area.