20 plus two students booked for assaulting junior in Kannur school

Kannur: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by a gang of his senior students in an alleged ragging incident. Police booked 20 plus two students of Govt. Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kadavathur here. As per reports, all the accused are minors. The police are yet to take further action including arrest in the case.



Kolavalloor police registered the case under seven sections of the IPC including section 141 that deals with unlawful assembly. Police will add charges under Kerala prohibition of ragging act after receiving a report from the anti-ragging committee at the school. The student assaulted by the gang is currently hospitalised.