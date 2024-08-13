Heavy rain likely in Kerala: Orange alert in 2 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain would continue to lash Kerala till August 16. An orange alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Tuesday. Eight districts- Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are placed under a yellow alert.



According to the Met Office, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning will continue to lash Kerala under the influence of a monsoon trough from Karnataka to the Comorin area. At the same time, the IMD reported that the southwest monsoon has been weak over Kerala.

Coastal residents and fisherfolk are advised to exercise extreme caution as there are chances for tidal wave attacks.

Orange alert in districts

August 13: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

August 14: Ernakulam, Idukki

An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

August 13: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

August 14: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 15: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 16: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.