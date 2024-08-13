NIA raids Maoist leader Muralidharan Kannampally's house in Kochi

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of Maoist leader Muralidharan Kannampally in Thevakal on Tuesday. The house belongs to his son. The NIA team comprising eight officials entered the house by breaking the lock. According to reports, the raid is linked to a case in Hyderabad.



Muralidharan, who suffers from heart disease, lives alone in the house. The search is ongoing. Muralidharan Kannampilly was released from Yerwada Jail in Pune in 2019 after serving four years.

A native of Irumpanam, Kochi, Muralidharan was accused in the 1976 Kayanna Police Station attack case. He was a contemporary of P Rajan, who was tortured and killed by the police during the nationwide Emergency in 1976, in the Regional Engineering College, Calicut. He was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in Pune in 2015 after 40 years in hiding. Muralidharan is the son of late IFS officer Kannampally Karunakara Menon.