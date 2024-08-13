Kozhikode/Shirur: The Navy personnel will resume the search for Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode who went missing in the landslide in Shirur of Ankola in Karnataka on July 16. Manorama News reported that the search using Ground Penetrating Radar will be carried out in the Gagavali River on Tuesday morning. In addition to Arjun, two Karnataka natives are also missing from the location. To locate the truck, the riverbed will be scanned using underwater sonar, focusing on two previously marked locations.



The Navy team from Karwar is expected to resume the mission shortly. A decision on permitting the diving experts to search Gangavali river will be made after assessing the speed of the water flow.

Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran has informed that the Karnataka government has promised that the search will resume. He also conveyed the concerns raised by Arjun’s family to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka. Earlier, Arjun's family had criticised the Uttara Kannada district administration for the delay in resuming the search mission. Jithin, Arjun’s brother-in-law, stated that the family would launch a protest in Shirur if the search was not resumed within a couple of days.

Arjun was driving a BharatBenz truck loaded with 40 tonnes of timber logs from Belagavi to Kozhikode when it was swept into the river during the landslide on July 16. He was resting in front of a tea shop in Shirur on the Panvel-Kanyakumari NH-66 when the landslide occurred. Focused search operations for Arjun involving multiple teams began on July 20, but inclement weather conditions have slowed the mission. The search operations were temporarily halted the search operations on July 28.