Thrissur woman grievously injured in stray dog attack

Thrissur: A woman sustained grievous injuries after she was attacked by stray dogs at Ashtamichira near Mala here on Monday afternoon. Dr Parvathi Sreejith of Ashtamichira was on her way home from her dental clinic when the incident happened.

Parvathi was passing the Indian Oil pump near her house when she saw a pack of strays charging at her. Scared, she tried to run but tripped and fell. She was bitten on both thighs and arms. The fall also resulted in Parvathi fracturing her arm.

Parvathi said she owes her life to the timely intervention of the pump employees. She urged the government to take immediate action to control the street dog menace, emphasising that if it had been school children in her place, it could have led to fatalities.