Heavy rain batters Kerala; orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: With southwest monsoon intensifying in Kerala, heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder is lashing several parts of the state from Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall till August 17 under the influence of a low-pressure trough between the Rayalaseema and Comorin regions and cyclonic circulation over north Sri Lanka. An orange alert is sounded for Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Wednesday, while all other districts except Kannur and Kasaragod districts are placed under a yellow alert.

As per the latest alert issued by IMD on Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by wind with a speed of 40 kmph is likely to lash Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, IMD has banned fishing across Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts from August 13 to 17. Meanwhile, fishermen are allowed to venture into the sea off the Karnataka coast.

The Met office has advised people to exercise extreme caution to stay safe from untoward incidents during heavy rain. There are chances of traffic congestion due to poor visibility, waterlogging and uprooting of trees. People residing in places prone to floods and landslides are advised to move to safer places.

Orange alert in districts

August 14: Ernakulam, Thrissur

August 15: Idukki

Yellow alert in districts

August 14: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 15: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 16: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad