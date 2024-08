Kozhikode: A moving car caught fire on the Edavanna-Koyilandy state highway at Karuthaparamba near Mukkom here on Wednesday.

The Mercedes Benz, owned by OK Jazeem of Gothambu Road. One of his friends was driving the car when he noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet. He parked it on the road side and got out safely.



Then the front side of the car was gutted in the fire. Rescuers from the Mukkom fire force extinguished the flames.