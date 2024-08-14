This Thrissur school creates world record for largest human image of a country’s map

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 14, 2024 06:38 PM IST
The map was 20,500 square feet in size. Photo: Special arrangement.

Thrissur: At least 5,112 people, including students and teachers of Perumpilavu Ansar English School, together set a new world record for creating the largest human image of a country’s map.

It was made as part of the country's 78th Independence Day celebrations and found a place in the Talent Record Book. Parents of students and the non-teaching staff also participated in the attempt, which was held on the school grounds under the guidance of art teacher Noufan. The map was 20,500 square feet in size.

All Guinness Record Holders state president Guinness Sathar Adhoor presented the certificate of appreciation to the school for their achievement. The previous record in this category was held by a group of 4,807 people in Romania, who created their country's map in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA