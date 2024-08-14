Wayanad landslides: Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for victims' kin, Rs 6,000 montly rent for families in relief camps

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 14, 2024 12:34 PM IST Updated: August 14, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a view of landslide-hit Wayanad. Photo: Manorama, AFP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the government has earmarked an amount of Rs 6,000 as montly rent for families living in relief camps from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Families who are living in relatives' houses will also be eligible for rent. The amount will not be available for free acomodations. For partially sponsored rented accomodations, an amount of up to Rs 6,000 will be provided. "233 bodies and 206 body parts have been recovered in Wayanad so far. 118 people remain missing," the Chief Minister said. 

Arrangements have been made to provide duplicate and renewed documents to people affected by the landslides free of cost.

The government will also provide Rs 6 lakh relief for families of deceased. An ex-gratia of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be provided to those who have sustained more than 60% and 40-60% disabilities, respectively, in the landslides.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA