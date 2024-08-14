Wayanad landslides: Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for victims' kin, Rs 6,000 montly rent for families in relief camps

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the government has earmarked an amount of Rs 6,000 as montly rent for families living in relief camps from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Families who are living in relatives' houses will also be eligible for rent. The amount will not be available for free acomodations. For partially sponsored rented accomodations, an amount of up to Rs 6,000 will be provided. "233 bodies and 206 body parts have been recovered in Wayanad so far. 118 people remain missing," the Chief Minister said.



Arrangements have been made to provide duplicate and renewed documents to people affected by the landslides free of cost.

The government will also provide Rs 6 lakh relief for families of deceased. An ex-gratia of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be provided to those who have sustained more than 60% and 40-60% disabilities, respectively, in the landslides.