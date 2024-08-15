Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the state after hoisting the national flag in the 78th Independence Day Celebrations held at Central Stadium here on Thursday. In his Independence Day speech, he pointed out the need to have a system for accurate forecasting of natural calamities.



“ Progress in science and technological fields is not benefiting our country in issuing early warnings on natural disasters. Apart from general warnings, accurate forecasting of natural disasters is the need of the hour. Many countries have a system for this. I wish, our country should adopt such an advanced method to take necessary precautions against natural calamities,” said CM in the light of the massive landslides that killed hundreds and displaced thousands in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that every Independence Day is a reminder to ensure democracy in India.

“ We have protected democracy and freedom for 78 years. Democracy was subverted in many countries that won independence along with India. Casteism and Communalism will challenge secularism in the country,” he said.

Independence Day celebrations are in progress in various parts of the state. Minister V Sivankutty unfurled the national flag at Kollam Ashram Maidan. Police, excise and other forces participated in the parade. Public representatives, district collector and top officials of district and rural police attended the celebration.

In Pathanamthitta, Minister Veena George hoisted the national flag at Catholic College ground. Ministers Saji Cheriyan, Roshy Augustine, Chinchu Rani and MB Rajesh led the Independence Day celebrations at Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Palakkad respectively.