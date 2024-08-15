Kasaragod priest electrocuted after iron flagpole used to hoist national flag hits power line

Kasaragod: A priest was electrocuted after hitting a power line while moving an iron flagpole used to hoist the national flag as part of the Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday. The deceased is Fr Mathew Kudilil (30), vicar of Infant Jesus Church, Mulleria. The incident happened around 6 pm.

Mathew was trying to remove the iron pole of the mast in an attempt to unfurl the flag that got entangled on the pole when it hit the power line. Sebin Joseph, the assistant vicar, who was standing next to Mathew at the time of the incident, was thrown away on the impact of the shock.

Though Mathew was rushed to the Mulleria Cooperative Hospital, he could not be saved. He took charge as the vicar 1.5 years ago. He has served as assistant vicar at Kudiyanmala, Nellikampoyil and Chembathotti. He was also an MSW student at St Philomena College in Puthur, Karnataka. Mathew is the son of the late Babu and Annamma of Edoor in Iritty, Kannur. He is survived by his siblings Linto Augustine and Binto Augustine.