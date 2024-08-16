Ankola landslide: Boulders hinder search for Arjun, says Eshwar Malpe

Kozhikode: A month has passed since the disappearance of Arjun, along with his lorry, following a landslide at Shirur in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. A landslide that hit the National Highway-66 in Ankola swept away Arjun's timber-laden lorry, presumably along with him, on June 16. The initial slow-paced search for the Kozhikode native gained speed with the intervention of the Kerala government. Adverse weather conditions, too, affected the search.

It is believed that the landslide that rolled down the mountain had pushed the lorry off the road and into the Gangavali River. A search by local resident and diving expert Eshwar Malpe found a rope, believed to be from the missing lorry. On Thursday, Malpe and his team pulled out a lorry that had plunged into the Kali River after a day-long mission.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Malpe opened up about the mission to find Arjun.

Do you expect to find Arjun?

Yes, I believe we could find him. We found a rope from his lorry the other day. The lorry's owner confirmed that the rope was from his vehicle. Hence, we are hopeful of finding him in the next few days.

What are the challenges you face?

There are huge boulders underwater. We could pinpoint the lorry's location only if the boulders are removed. We are facing a crisis since we don't have the equipment to clear the debris.

Is the government supporting your efforts?

We have requested the government to arrange a few things, such as the necessary equipment to remove the boulders. They cannot be shifted by bare hands. Hopefully, we will get the equipment in the next few days. Now, there is not much sand and mud, but the boulders are a challenge. If we dredge the riverbed, we can find the lorry. Finding the rope was a positive development.

Are the weather conditions favourable now?

The current was strong, but it has weakened now. This is conducive to the search operation.