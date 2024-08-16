Tamil Nadu based bank manager flees with 25 kg pawned gold in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Vadakara police have begun a probe after a bank official with Bank of Maharashtra, Vadakara branch made away with 25 kg of pawned gold worth around Rs 17 crores. The police have registered a case against Madhu Jayakumar, a native of Trichy, Tamilnadu, following a complaint filed by Irshad, the present manager of the branch. Madhu had served as the manager between June 2023 – June 2024.

Though he was recently relieved from the Vadakara branch office, he didn't join his new office in the Kochi branch. When the newly appointed manager, Irshad from Panoor, took over the office charge, he noticed that all the pawned gold was missing and replaced by fake gold. These gold ornaments were pawned by 42 account holders of the bank. The bank authorities have estimated a loss of Rs 17 crores.