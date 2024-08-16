Coimbatore college students felicitated for relief work in landslide-hit Wayanad

Wayanad accorded a warm farewell to the NCC cadets of Nehru Arts and Science College, Coimbatore for their participation in rescue and relief works in the landslide-hit regions in the district.

The Wayanad district administration said the students ensured backup support at various fronts of the disaster site including rescue activities, relief camps and relief material collection. District Collector D R Meghashree lauded the students' efforts at a function held at the Collectorate on Friday.

The students were engaged in various activities since August 8. They were on service almost round the clock at the material collection centre at Sulthan Bathery. The team also served food for the affected and those participating in the rescue mission. The regular presence of the cadets from the institution also helped medical teams.

Collector Meghashree thanked the NCC cadets and officers for the kindness shown towards the people of Wayanad during one of its most difficult times. She also extended her gratitude to Colonel Viswanathan of the Madras Regiment for encouraging the cadets to participate in the rescue and relief mission.

The function also honoured P C Majeed, nodal officer, volunteer management, NCC officer K Hareesh Kumar and members of Piramal Foundation, Shabeer and Aparna, who coordinated the activities of the cadets.