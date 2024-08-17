614 students from landslide-hit schools to be educated at Meppadi Govt HSS

Wayanad: Elaborate arrangements will be made to educate students from the landslide-hit regions of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, said Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty.

He said the students from two schools -- Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellarimala and GLP School, Mundakkai -- will be educated at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) and APJ Hall, both at Meppadi.

The GHSS, Meppadi now functions as one of the major relief camps. The APJ Hall near the school under the Meppadi village panchayat was used as a temporary mortuary for the landslide victims. The July 30 landslides claimed the lives of 36 students from both schools while at least 17 other students are still missing.

The minister said 614 students, including 552 from the Vellarimala school, would be given schooling at Meppadi.

In the first phase, as many as 12 classrooms, two IT labs, a staffroom and 10 toilets would be made available at GHSS, Meppadi as soon as possible, the minister said. Five classrooms have been readied at the APJ Hall. The Clean Kerala Mission will install 20 bio-toilets.

Arrangements have been made for providing textbooks for 296 students and uniforms to 282 students who lost them in the landslides, the minister said. KSRTC will transport the students to the school. Counselling and psychiatric interventions would be ensured for students and parents, the minister added.

Meanwhile, some sections of teachers and educational officers are sceptical about shifting all the primary school students to Meppadi as their temporary houses are scattered in the panchayats of Mooppainadu, Vythiri, Meenangadi, Nenmeni, Pozhuthana and Mananthavadi. It is understood that students, who are housed farther from Meppadi, would be accommodated in the nearest schools.