Woman killed, husband injured in road accident in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young woman was killed and her husband was injured severely in a hit-and-run case at Padanilam, near Kunnamangalam, in the early hours of Saturday. Perinkallamoola Najiya Sherin (26) from Achiyil, Puthuppadi in Kozhikode, died when a small pick-up van collided with the two-wheeler she and her husband were travelling in at 4 am.

Her husband Noufal is admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode where he underwent surgery. "We are yet to trace the vehicle. We are checking the CCTV footage to trace it," said a police officer from Kunnamangalam station. Najiya is survived by her daughter, Nafeesathul Nisra, her parents, Kabeer and Sajitha, and her brothers, Mohammed Hijas, Mohammed Sinan, and Mohammed Sidan.