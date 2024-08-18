Who will be held accountable if Mullaperiyar Dam collapses, asks Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday expressed concern about the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam and sought to know who would take the responsibility if the 125-year-old dam collapses.

He asked whether the courts that pronounce verdicts to maintain the status quo or the authorities who obtain such verdicts from the judiciary would be held accountable if such a disaster happens.

Suresh Gopi shared his concern while speaking during a function here. During the speech, he mentioned that he came across a Facebook post raising concern about the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam. The actor-turned politician said the question whether the dam would collapse or not stands like an "idimuzhakkam" (thunderclap) in his heart. "Who will be answerable if it collapses? Will the courts answer? Or will those who obtain such decisions from the courts to continue to maintain the present position (regarding the dam) answer?" Gopi asked.

They should answer what will be the consequences of their actions, he said. Kerala cannot afford to drown in tears anymore, he asserted. The union minister's statement came amidst concern from various quarters regarding the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam, as the Wayanad landslide tragedy has raised fears among the people of Kerala that a similar tragedy of greater proportions could occur if the 125-year-old dam collapses -- although it is in a different mountain district far away from Wayanad.

The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895. While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is absolutely safe, Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.

(With PTI inputs)