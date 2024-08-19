Cinema Conclave in 2 months to discuss, resolve issues plaguing Malayalam film industry: Saji Cherian

Thiruvananthapuram: Responding to the Hema Committee report, which has exposed the gender discrimination and abuse prevalent in the Malayalam film industry, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the state government will organise a 'Cinema Conclave' in two months to discuss and resolve the issues plaguing the industry, especially women.

"All issues troubling the cinema and serial sectors will be discussed in detail at the conclave. Representatives of all departments working in the industry will be invited," said the minister.

When asked whether the findings of the report were shocking, the minister said he did not know if the statements "shocked" the commission. The minister also said he has yet to read the full report and that he's only gone through the recommendations.

Meanwhile, AMMA general secretary Siddique said necessary action will be taken after studying the report in detail.

The much-anticipated Hema Committee Report, released on Monday, shed light on the troubling experiences of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report highlights that women are unsafe, especially when working alone at the shooting sets. Many shared with the committee they only feel secure at work when accompanied by a parent or close relative due to the frequent sexual advances they face.

The report also highlighted that even the accommodation facilities provided by production teams offered no respite. In many instances, women staying in hotels reported being harassed by intoxicated men from the industry who repeatedly knocked on their doors, causing significant distress. This harassment often escalates, with men attempting to forcefully enter their rooms.

The report poignantly notes that women in other professions, such as teaching, clerical work, engineering or medicine, rely solely on their talent and do not need to bring family members to ensure their safety. However, in the film industry, a woman’s survival is tragically dependent not only on her talent but also on her willingness to endure or resist sexual demands.

The report underscores that these concerns are not isolated but are confirmed through direct testimonies from women in the industry.