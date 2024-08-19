Actor assault case not isolated, but only one reported: WCC remarks in Hema Commission report

Thiruvananthapuram: In the newly released Hema Commission report, members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) stated that the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case is not an isolated incident, but rather the only one that has been reported.

"Women are being silenced in the film industry on the grounds that the image of the film industry needs to be upheld," WCC stated. The organisation had previously urged the government to constitute an expert committee to study the issues related to the cinema industry and to take necessary action.

The newly released Hema Commission report, which incorporates inputs from the WCC, has revealed several alarming details concerning the Malayalam film industry. The report highlights serious issues such as the casting couch, harassment, and the fear of losing job opportunities.

In 2017, a Malayalam actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car by a gang in Kochi. The perpetrators filmed the assault, leading to widespread outrage. Actor Dileep was subsequently arrested and jailed for nearly six months due to his alleged links with the gang.