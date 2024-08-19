Was shocked to hear accounts of sexual abuse, harassment faced by victims in Malayalam film industry: Hema Commission report

Thiruvanthapuram: 'Was shocked to hear accounts of sexual abuse, harassment faced by victims in Malayalam film industry,' the newly released Hema Commission report has stated. The Kerala government released the controversial Hema Committee Report on Monday after a five-year-long wait. The abridged version of the report comprising 233 pages was released shortly after 2.30 pm on Monday.

The decision to release the report came after a single bench rejected actor Ranjini's appeal to stay the report's release till it considered the case. A division bench of the Kerala High Court had on Monday dismissed the senior actor's plea seeking a review of the report before its release to the public, citing technical reasons. The Hema Committee, which looked into the pressing issue faced by women in Malayalm film industry, was chaired by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K Hema, with members--veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari.

The Hema Committee was formed after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema. Even though the report was filed in 2019, the government is yet to release the details as it is suspected to contain sensitive information.

The actress-survivor who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the case. Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail. The case is pending.

