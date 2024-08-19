Repeated knocks on doors, persistent sexual advances: Hema Committee report reveals harrowing experiences at film sets

The much-anticipated Hema Committee Report, released on Monday, shedding light on the troubling experiences of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report highlights that women are unsafe, especially when working alone at the shooting sets. Many have shared with the committee that they only feel secure at work when accompanied by a parent or close relative due to the frequent sexual advances they face.

The report also highlights that even the accommodation facilities provided by production teams offer no respite. In many instances, women staying in hotels have reported being harassed by intoxicated men from the industry who repeatedly knock on their doors, causing significant distress. This harassment often escalates, with men attempting to forcefully enter their rooms.

Read More: Casting couch, sexual favours: Hema Commission's shocking revelations on Malayalam film industry

The report poignantly notes that women in other professions, such as teaching, clerical work, engineering or medicine, rely solely on their talent and do not need to bring family members to ensure their safety. However, in the film industry, a woman’s survival is tragically dependent not only on her talent but also on her willingness to endure or resist sexual demands.

The report underscores that these concerns are not isolated but are confirmed through direct testimonies from women in the industry.

Regarding the reluctance to seek police assistance, the report states that women in cinema rarely approach law enforcement. Despite the clear evidence of numerous sexual acts that qualify as offences under the Indian Penal Code and fall within the scope of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), women are hesitant to report these incidents.

Many fear the severe repercussions of making a complaint, as public figures are often subjected to greater scrutiny and harassment, including cyberattacks, which only compounds their distress.