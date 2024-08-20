20-year-old woman dies, friend injured in car accident near Anakkallumpara Waterfalls

Kozhikode: A 20-year-old woman died and her friend suffered serious injuries in an accident at Anakkallumpara on the Kakkadampoyil-Koombara road near Koodaranji in Kozhikode Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Fathima Maqboola from Mukkilangadi in Koduvally. Her friend Mohammed Munshiq Chakkittakandy from Omassery was injured after the car veered off the road. The Anakkallumpara bend is an accident-prone area. Last year, two college students were killed while another sustained serious injuries at the location.

Fathima was declared dead at a private hospital at Areekode. Fathima and her friend Munshiq had graduated from MES Arts and Science College.